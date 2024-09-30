The Crown has also given $5.4 million to upgrade facilities at the airport.

But the delay has frustrated Far North Māori leaders who say sorting the issue out is crucial for the long-term prosperity and development of the Far North, with the airport such a vital asset and connection to the rest of the world.

Now the leaders have sent an open letter to the council and Government outlining their concerns. It’s authored by some of the area’s strongest and most well-known leaders, including Carol Berghan, CEO Te Hiku Iwi Development (Ngāi Takoto, Te Rarawa, Ngatikahu me Te Aupōuri); Hone Harawira, CEO ANT Trust (Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu); Harry Burkhardt, co-chair of Te Kahu o Taonui, Tai Tokerau Iwi Leaders Forum (Ngāti Kuri); George Riley, CEO Te Runanga o Te Rarawa (Ngāti Kuta, Patukeha); Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, Far North Māori ward councillor (Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Whātua); Neta Smith, manager of operations at Kaitāia Hospital (Ngāi Tohianga); and Conor Wātene O’Sullivan, general manager of Imoko Foundation (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maru, Te Arawa).

Kaitāia Airport is a crucial asset for the long-term prosperity and development of the Far North, Te Hiku Māori leaders say.

Keeping the Kaitāia Airport open and fully functioning is more than just maintaining a transportation hub, it’s about preserving the lifeline of a community. For many rural areas, local airports are critical links to the outside world, providing essential services that are otherwise out of reach for communities like Te Hiku, Berghan said.

“As locals, we know the real meaning of ‘isolation’, we live it, breathe it, we even use it to our advantage. But the downside of being the northern most province for New Zealand has huge social and economic limitations. Everyday things for other New Zealanders become mountains to climb for our communities in Te Hiku – no public transport, limited government agencies, digital blackspots, poor quality water, access to healthcare, high deprivation, etc,” she said.

“So you can bet your bottom dollar that our entire community is resolute on saving and developing our local airport – it is our spirit, it is our identity, it is our resilience, it is our fulfilment of a good place to live and raise our whānau.

“Kaitāia Airport – which we should rename as Te Hiku – is our metaphor for connectedness, growth, opportunity, saving lives, cherished memories of waving goodbye and welcoming loved ones. This kaupapa is worthy of our passion when we who live here know the significant impacts of not having an airport versus the wellness it brings just by virtue of having an essential transport link to the world.”

Berghan said in the Treaty settlement 10 years ago, the Crown agreed to transfer ownership of the asset to iwi after the iwi paid the Crown the agreed market value for the land, so iwi had to buy back the airport with their settlement funds.

“Our negotiators fought for its return because of the historical linkages of the land to the whānau and marae of that area, generations before us, versus it being one of the most strategic of assets for our community, Te Hiku. Then a second clause in the settlement legislation says it can only be used as an airport. So the iwi buys it back but can only use it as an airport,” she said.

“Then the council agree to lease it for 30 years at a lease amount of $1 a year. So after 30 years of leasing the cash return is $30. Now, if that was you, would you buy a big block of land and lease it for 30 years for $1 a year? No, you would not. Can we arrive at a solution? Of course. I know it’s taking time, but I know we will get to a win-win.”

Northland MP Grant McCallum said he understood the leaders’ frustrations, and he shared them, as the airport was a vital link to the Far North and securing its long-term future was crucial for the area.

Northland MP Grant McCallum says a solution to the long-running Kaitāia Airport saga can be found that makes everybody happy.

“A number of people and organisations are working hard to get a solution as soon as possible. I fully understand the importance of Kaitāia Airport and what is means for the area. I also fully understand that the runway needs a major upgrade that if not done could see the airport closed due to health and safety issues,” McCallum said.

“Kaitāia Airport has the best runway in Northland, and we have to make sure it meets the needs of the people going into the future and I’m sure we can come up with a solution that makes everybody happy.”

FNDC was asked to comment on the issue but had not responded by edition time.

The leaders said the airport is a lifeline for Te Hiku community and has become essential for whānau in need of efficient and reliable transport, whether for emergencies or everyday travel. The airport’s significance extends far beyond its physical size, serving as a crucial connection for the people of Te Hiku.

It is also critical for medical needs, with specialist doctors flying in and out to get to Kaitāia Hospital and for emergency medical flights.

Harawira said Kaitāia Airport is the best airport in Tai Tokerau, having been originally built to support military operations during WWII and designed to take heavy loads and heavy military aircraft.

‘’It was built using deeper and more robust foundations and thicker pavement materials than other airport runways. Neither Whangārei nor Kerikeri were built to that standard. Kaitāia Airport is also Muriwhenua’s lifeline to the world. It provides access to Muriwhenua when the roads are closed. With the Mangamuka Gorge still closed after two years, SH10 still prone to flooding, and SH12 in poor condition and prone to flooding and slips, Kaitāia Airport is sometimes the only way in and out of Muriwhenua.’’

Smith said the airport is essential for Kaitāia Hospital and the area’s health needs.

Neta Smith, manager of operations at Kaitāia Hospital, says Kaitāia Airport is crucial to providing specialists and medical services for the hospital.

“We have approximately 50-60 visiting specialist outpatient clinics a month. These specialists see approximately 1000 patients a month reducing the travel to Whangārei for our patients. Most weekdays we have two to three planes flying up in the morning and returning to Whangārei in the afternoon,” she said.

“Surgeons and anaesthetist also fly up to do operations. We are currently performing total hip replacements, orthopaedic surgeries, hysterectomies, prostatectomies, dental, ear, nose and throat surgeries, general surgeries, colonoscopy, bowel screening and gastroscopy. We perform approximately 180 cases per month.

“The airport is also used for our air ambulance. Patients who have had a cardiac event will have a team that come up from Whangārei to fetch them. The plane has the ability to lie a patient flat. Although there is a helicopter pad at the hospital, there have been the odd occasions that this has not been able to land so the chopper has landed at the airport, and we have transported the patient there. Not having access to the airport will be detrimental to the healthcare and lives of people in our community.”