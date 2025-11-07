WorkSafe is recommending farmers install crush protection or rollover protection devices on quad bikes. Photo / 123rf

Far North man dies in quad bike crash, WorkSafe launches investigation

A man has died after a quad bike accident in the Far North.

WorkSafe are investigating the man’s death yesterday on a Broadwood property, about a 45-minute drive south of Kaitāia.

The accident was reported to Hato Hone St John at 3.50pm. An ambulance and rescue helicopter responded.

No further details were provided.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said farmers were strongly recommended to install crush protection or rollover protection devices on quad bikes.