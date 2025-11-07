Advertisement
Far North man dies in quad bike crash, WorkSafe launches investigation

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
WorkSafe is recommending farmers install crush protection or rollover protection devices on quad bikes. Photo / 123rf

A man has died after a quad bike accident in the Far North.

WorkSafe are investigating the man’s death yesterday on a Broadwood property, about a 45-minute drive south of Kaitāia.

The accident was reported to Hato Hone St John at 3.50pm. An ambulance and rescue helicopter

