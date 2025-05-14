Kerikeri High School Netballers experienced the trip of a lifetime when they went on tour to Australia.

Twenty-three Kerikeri High School Year 11, 12 and 13 netballers experienced the trip of a lifetime when they travelled to Australia during the April school holiday break for a netball development tour of Queensland.

This trip was designed to provide young netballers with an opportunity to grow their game, to bond together before the regular season began and to experience playing against Australian teams. The students played matches against five different schools and clubs from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast, including St Hildas’ School on the Gold Coast and All Hallows School in Brisbane, experiencing wins and losses, and using each match to grow and adapt their play.

The girls also thoroughly enjoyed attending a professional netball coaching clinic at the Sunshine Coast Lightning Headquarters in Sippy Downs, where they received advice and guidance from Australian Diamonds’ legends Liz Watson and Cara Koenen.

Parents and students were involved in a huge fundraising effort to make the trip possible, with a successful local Quiz Night being held in November 2024 to raise the bulk of the funds.