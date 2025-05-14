Advertisement
Far North high school netballers take on Queensland tour

Kerikeri High School Netballers experienced the trip of a lifetime when they went on tour to Australia.

Twenty-three Kerikeri High School Year 11, 12 and 13 netballers experienced the trip of a lifetime when they travelled to Australia during the April school holiday break for a netball development tour of Queensland.

This trip was designed to provide young netballers with an opportunity to grow their game, to bond together before the regular season began and to experience playing against Australian teams. The students played matches against five different schools and clubs from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast, including St Hildas’ School on the Gold Coast and All Hallows School in Brisbane, experiencing wins and losses, and using each match to grow and adapt their play.

The girls also thoroughly enjoyed attending a professional netball coaching clinic at the Sunshine Coast Lightning Headquarters in Sippy Downs, where they received advice and guidance from Australian Diamonds’ legends Liz Watson and Cara Koenen.

Parents and students were involved in a huge fundraising effort to make the trip possible, with a successful local Quiz Night being held in November 2024 to raise the bulk of the funds.

This was generously supported by local businesses which helped reduce the cost of the trip for parents and whānau. The trip was meticulously planned and organised by Sarah Couling, with other highlights being trips to Wet’n’Wild and Movie World, a ride on the Wheel of Brisbane, shopping at Pacific Fair and an evening out at the Australian Outback Spectacular.

The students and coaches are hugely appreciative of everyone who helped and supported them to attend this awesome experience.

Kerikeri High School Premier Netball Team captain Marama Porter said: “This was an invaluable opportunity for us to experience playing high-level netball against tough competition within our age group.”

Kerikeri High School head girl Te Kauri Armstrong Kingi said: “We are extremely grateful to our whānau and all of the local businesses and families who supported us to get to Queensland for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

