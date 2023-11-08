Ex-tropical Cyclone Lola brought intense rain across Northland at the end of October, bringing Kaikohe its wettest October on record and the country’s highest daily rainfall for the month

Ex-tropical cyclone Lola brought extensive rain to Northland last month, with records tumbling across the region and Kaikohe receiving more than three times its normal October rainfall.

The Niwa Monthly Climate Summary for October shows rainfall was above normal or well above normal in much of Northland, coastal Gisborne and interior South Canterbury. And it was ex-tropical cyclone Lola at the end of October that resulted in parts of Northland receiving unprecedented amounts of rainfall.

As well, temperatures were above average or well above average in much of Northland, Auckland, northern Waikato, the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, parts of northern and interior Canterbury for the month.

Kaikohe recorded a whopping 303mm of rain for the month, a new record for the town since records began there in 1956 and 321 per cent of the average for October in the town.

The huge rainfall was exacerbated by Kaikohe also receiving the heaviest day’s rainfall in the country for the month when 150mm fell on October 29 - which was due to ex-tropical cyclone Lola, Niwa meteorologist/forecaster Seth Carrier said.

‘”High pressure brought drier-than-normal conditions to large parts of New Zealand during October, although only three locations experienced record or near-record low rainfall. Conversely, heavy rainfall from the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola at the end of the month brought several records or near-records to Northland,” Carrier said.

‘”Five locations experienced record or near-record one-day rainfall on October 29, including 150 mm at Kaikohe. This helped Kaikohe record its wettest October on record, with 321 per cent of its normal monthly rainfall. Meanwhile, Russell had its second-wettest October since 1919, with 297 per cent of its normal rainfall.”

As well, Whangārei recorded 114mm of rain on October 29, its second-highest October one-day rainfall since records began there in 1943.

It was also windy at times in October, with Cape Reinga recording a wind speed of 143km/h on October 29, the equal second-highest wind gust since records began there in 1974. Kaitāia, meanwhile, recorded a wind speed of 96km/h the same day, the equal fourth-highest there since wind records began in 1972.

But it wasn’t just wind and rain in the Far North setting records last month. Kaitāia had a daily high of 23.4C on October 26, the equal fourth-highest since temperature records began in 1948.

“October 2023 was characterised by higher than normal mean sea level pressure over the Tasman Sea and the North Island, with lower than normal pressure located south of Aotearoa New Zealand. This produced more westerly airflows than normal, particularly over the South Island, which is typical of an El Nino pattern,’” Carrier said.



