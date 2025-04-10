“We’ll be out there at all hours of the night, checking on the water levels … We have to decide at what stage we move the vehicles out to the roadside where they’ll be safe. I’ve gone to bed fully clothed, so if I have to get up in a hurry, I can just get up and go.”
In the worst flood so far, in February 2018, water came up through the floorboards and Gary had to swim through floodwaters to rescue their pigs.
When they couldn’t get a response from Civil Defence, they phoned Kāeo Fire Brigade for help.
“The fire department were pretty good, they helped us raise everything in the house, lifted all the furniture and things. But then they had to leave, so we were just left to sit on the side of the road until the water level went down,” Gary said.
The ongoing floods, and years of battling the council, had left the couple feeling overwhelmed and anxious.
Both had sought help from mental health services and been diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).
“Every time it rains it’s really hard to not panic, to not stress,” she said.
After so many floods insurance would no longer pay out, and the property would be all but impossible to sell.
However, a government buyout scheme unveiled last year offered hope of a way out.
“We thought we’d finally get some help,” Gary said.
Under the Future of Severely Affected Land scheme (FOSAL), central government and any councils that signed up would split the costs of buying out properties damaged in 2023’s Anniversary Weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.
To qualify for a buyout, properties also had to pose “an ongoing and intolerable risk to life” with no way of mitigating that danger.
The Whiteheads said they did not want to leave the valley, but if they were offered a buyout, they would have to accept it.
The Far North District Council originally expected up to 21 properties could be eligible at a potential cost of just under $6 million.
However, planning and policy group manager Roger Ackers said in the end none met the criteria for a buyout.
He said potentially affected residents and landowners around the district were interviewed, but only one property – the Whiteheads’ – was found to require an engineering assessment.
A flooded property risk assessment report, by engineering firm Tonkin Taylor, found their property was not significantly affected by the 2023 North Island Weather Events, and so was not eligible for a buyout under the FOSAL programme, he said.
That finding was disputed by the Whiteheads, who said water did not enter the house during Cyclone Gabrielle – but several piles sank during the three days their property was under water.
They also pointed to the engineers’ finding the house posed “an intolerable risk” to life.
The couple had since been advised by a mental health counsellor to “just walk away” from the property.
However, with Gary aged 58 and unable to work due to an injury, and Kimberlee working part-time in her own business, giving up everything they had worked for and starting again was not an option.
Besides, Kimberlee said they loved the valley and had made many friends in the area.
“It would be hard to walk away from that. We just want to be safe. Our home to be safe. We want to know we can go away for a weekend and we’re not going to have a flash flood and the house is going to be damaged.”
The Whiteheads’ property flooded once again in last Friday’s rain but water did not enter their home.