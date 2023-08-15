A Fire Safety investigator looking into the cause of blaze that gutted The Baker Man in Coopers Beach on Monday night

A Fire Safety investigator looking into the cause of blaze that gutted The Baker Man in Coopers Beach on Monday night

It took six fire appliances around four hours to deal to a blaze that gutted The Baker Man in Coopers Beach on Monday night, but it’s not thought to be suspicious.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it received the first callout to a building on fire at Coopers Beach at 10.40pm on Monday.

When the first firefighters arrived the building - housing The Baker Man - was well ablaze, and it took about four hours to finally bring it under control and put it out. Six appliances from Mangonui and Kaitāia attended the fire.

A fire gutted The Baker Man in Coopers Beach on Monday night, meaning several neighbouring shops were also out of action on Tuesday while the cause was investigated

A Fire Safety investigator was at the scene on Tuesday morning looking into the cause, but FENZ said at this stage it is not thought to be suspicious.

The bakers is likely to be out of action for some time, and several neighbouring stores, including the butchers and pharmacy, were also closed on Tuesday while the investigation was under way.



