Far North firefighters are battling a scrub fire in a remote part of Cape Reinga, pictured. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Helicopters are bolstering the efforts of multiple Far North fire crews battling a blaze in remote vegetation near the tip of the North Island.

Houhora Volunteer Rural Fire Force was the first brigade called to the scrub fire near Tapotupotu Rd and Te Paki Stream Rd in Cape Reinga about 3.15pm today.

While details remain scarce, the Advocate understands two helicopters were on site helping ground crews extinguish the blaze. A third chopper is believed to have been dispatched.

More volunteer brigades, such as Kaitāia, have turned out to tackle the fire, which is believed to be in an area that is difficult to access.

Firefighters are working in relative humidity, with the temperature roughly 19C. However, the cape is being buffeted by wind gusts of up to 55km/h from the west.



