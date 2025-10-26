Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North elects record-breaking ‘mana wāhine’ council

Susan Botting
Local Democracy Reporter·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

New Far North Deputy Mayor and then Kaikohe-Hokianga community board chair Chicky Rudkin (centre) after her council's 2022 swearing in ceremony in Kaikohe, along with then fellow Te Hiku community board chair Kaitaia's Adele Gardner and Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board chair Paihia's Belinda Ward. Photo / Susan Botting

New Far North Deputy Mayor and then Kaikohe-Hokianga community board chair Chicky Rudkin (centre) after her council's 2022 swearing in ceremony in Kaikohe, along with then fellow Te Hiku community board chair Kaitaia's Adele Gardner and Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board chair Paihia's Belinda Ward. Photo / Susan Botting

The Far North is likely to step into the record books among New Zealand’s newly-elected 78 councils with the country’s highest ratio of women to men.

A record eight newly-elected Far North District Council (FNDC) politicians are women – 73% of the council table.

They include the region’s female deputy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save