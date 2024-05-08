Top Energy, which maintains the electricity network in the Far North and produces renewable energy at it’s Ngāwhā Geothermal Power Station, is giving customers a credit of up to $300 on their bills this month.

Top Energy, which maintains the electricity network in the Far North and produces renewable energy at it’s Ngāwhā Geothermal Power Station, is giving customers a credit of up to $300 on their bills this month.

Far North electricity users on the Top Energy network are in line for a credit of up to $300 on their power bill this month.

Top Energy is owned by the people of the Far North through the Top Energy Consumer Trust, and has announced its latest lines discount and dividend for its 34,000 electricity consumers. The credit is expected on power bills for May.

Consumers will receive up to $300 including a lines discount of up to $200 from Top Energy and a $100 dividend from the trust. The credit is $50 more than last year, and is due to the strong performance of the company’s investment in Ngāwhā Generation.

“This year we’re giving back $10 million to homes and businesses in our community that are connected to our network,“ the company said.

To be eligible, people need to have been connected to the Top Energy network with their name on the bill on March 31, 2024 and to have used more than 1 kilowatt-hour of power between April 1, 2023 and March 31, this year.

To receive the full $200, the customer must have used more than 1130 kWh in that time.

Customers who have used between 1 and 1130 kWh, will receive a minimum of $57 if on a low user residential plan or $142 if on a standard user residential plan or general commercial plan, and the total dollar amount will increase depending on their kWh power consumption. People not connected on March 31, 2024, won’t be eligible for the discount.

Top Energy was first established in 1935, manages assets of over $750m, and employs over 180 staff.

By paying salaries and wages and buying goods and services from local businesses, the company pumps nearly $30m each year into the local economy. More than $10m is paid out annually to local power consumers.

To find out more go to https://topenergy.co.nz/tell-me-about/power-and-saving/top-energy-lines-charges-discount







