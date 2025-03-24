Nurture by Nature time travellers Emery Rehm, Theodore Cory and Ivy Oakley with the time capsule to be reopened next month after 20 years at the Kerikeri early childhood education centre.

A Bay of Islands early childhood education centre is going back to the future next month to celebrate it’s 20th anniversary.

Nurture by Nature, in Kerikeri, is celebrating its anniversary on April 26 with a day of activities at the kura for past, present and future students, staff and whānau.

Nurture by Nature Early Childhood Care and Education Centre manager Christine Kira wanted to reach out to those in the Kerikeri, Kāeo, Kaikohe areas to let them know about the event, which will include opening the time capsule the centre put together 20 years ago.

“Nurture by Nature ECE has been providing care and education for our community for 20 years this April and we are wanting to celebrate with all past and present whanau, tamariki, staff by hosting a special event on the April 26,” Kira said.

“Our time capsule reappeared in our new rocket and currently under the watchful eye of our highly trained astronauts. This will be opened on the day so we can appreciate “our time in history” and share the life-changing stories over this period."