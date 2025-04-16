The alleged illegal discharge of more than 90 million litres of groundwater into the Sweetwater Wetland from the Sweetwater Aquifer, above, has landed Far North District Council and its water contractor Ventia in court.

Far North District Council and its water contractor Ventia face potentially big fines if they are found guilty of allegedly illegally discharging more than 90 million litres of groundwater into the Sweetwater Wetland.

The council and Ventia are being prosecuted by the country’s top environmental watchdog - the Government’s Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) under the Resource Management Act (RMA) - and the case was called in Whangārei District Court last week.

Both defendants face a charge each of illegally discharging abstracted groundwater within 100 metres of the Sweetwater Bore Wetland and two charges each of undertaking earthworks or vegetation clearance within a 10-metre setback from the same natural wetland.

They have entered not guilty pleas to the representative charges - meaning they happened on more than one occasion - and the matter will be back before the court on June 13, at 9am. The maximum penalties for the offences are a fine of no more than $600,000.

The charging document for the illegal discharge charge alleges that the parties intermittently discharged approximately 90,223,000 litres of abstracted groundwater (the equivalent of 36 Olympic-sized swimming pools) within a 100 metre setback from a natural inland wetland ... when there as a hydrological connection between the discharge and the wetland, the discharge would enter the wetland and the discharge was likely to change water level, range of hydrological function of the wetland and the discharge was not allowed under the RMA.