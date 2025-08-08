Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Far North community rallies for Rāwene firefighter Evan Vince after leukaemia diagnosis

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Rawene Volunteer Fire Brigade's Evan Vince is currently battling leukaemia.

Rawene Volunteer Fire Brigade's Evan Vince is currently battling leukaemia.

A Far North community has rallied around a volunteer firefighter of 10 years who was recently diagnosed with leukaemia.

Rāwene firefighter Evan Vince learned in January this year that he had the disease.

“People hear, ‘You’ve got cancer’, and it’s a death sentence,” the 74-year-old said.

Vince

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save