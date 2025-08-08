Vince realised something was awry when he noticed a weakness that didn’t seem right for his age.

A blood test revealed his illness.

He said he was glad he knew what was going on.

Vince told the Northern Advocate he was determined to do what he could to beat the cancer.

He found joy in the small orchard on his property on the south side of the Hokianga harbour.

Vince stays active, and concreting and fencing jobs kept him happily busy.

Fellow volunteer Jessie McVeagh said Vince had taken her under his wing when she joined the Rāwene Volunteer Fire Brigade more than four years ago.

“He’s so generous with his time. He’s a very friendly, caring person.”

McVeagh said the brigade was thin on the ground for crew members given the small community.

“He’s not a young man, but he would get up any time of the day.”

McVeagh called Vince an integral part of the crew.

“Sometimes we’d be out for hours fighting a fire in the wet and dark or dealing with terrible car accidents.

“He would always keep a calm head and be there and do what could be done.”

McVeagh said for a man who had put so much into his community, it was time for them to give something back.

That was why she created a Givealittle page in the hopes of supporting Vince in his journey. The money raised would go toward travel costs, treatment and any financial pressure he and his wife Shirley may face.

Vince said the community’s reaction to his cancer diagnosis had been overwhelming and “a little bit embarrassing”.

“I didn’t realise people would care so much,” he said.

He and Shirley were on a pension and living week-to-week, so donations from Givealittle would go a long way.

Vince has not undergone chemotherapy or radiation as he opted for alternative treatments such as vitamin C and other minerals.

He felt it was working as he had put on weight, which at its worst had dropped to 53kg but was now 57.5kg.

“Everything seems to be going quite good,” Vince said.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.