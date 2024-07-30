“It’s going to look really bad for us when they post in their socials.”

Alexahin later took to social media to call out the offenders.

Community locals were quick to vent anger and dismay with one commenting that the “ungrateful persons” did not even spare the dead while another said that “it was disrespect in the highest regard”.

Far North (Kaitaia) RSA Secretary Manager John McGovern said it was “greatly disappointing”.

“The memorial is something that remembers the sacrifices those people have made, not just for their families, but also for Aotearoa.

“So, it’s not just important for us but all Kiwis.”

McGovern was informed by community members that the offenders were youths. CCTV footage showed them doing graffiti elsewhere in the town.

Alexahin had also seen the footage and was aware of many locals who had walls, garages and rubbish bins graffitied recently.

He said it didn’t matter whether it was an adult or a youth, “the fact” remained that the offenders were mature enough to brazenly show their disrespect.

Alexahin said a tough upbringing or difficult situation did not justify the vandalism.

Te Hiku Community Board member Sheryl Bainbridge agreed there was no excuse.

“The lack of respect for our history and the servicemen and women who fought for our country is disgusting.”

Kevin Johnson, Council Group Manager for Delivery and Operations, said his staff were not aware of any previous graffiti or tagging incidents at the memorial.

Contractors had been asked to “urgently remove the graffiti.”

