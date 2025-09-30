Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Far North cat bylaw hailed as major step to protect native wildlife

Sarah Curtis
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

The Northland conservation group Bay Bush Action is calling for a nationwide ban on the breeding and sale of Bengal cats. Photo 123rf

The Northland conservation group Bay Bush Action is calling for a nationwide ban on the breeding and sale of Bengal cats. Photo 123rf

A Bay of Islands conservation group says tougher rules for pet cats in the Far North are “a major win for native wildlife” but don’t go far enough.

Bay Bush Action is calling on cats, like dogs, to be contained on their owner’s property and a ban on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save