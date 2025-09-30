Bay Bush Action has long battled the problem of feral and abandoned cats in the region, trapping more than 220 in the hills behind Paihia, Windust said.

He claimed cats were responsible for wiping out colonies of endangered dotterels and little blue penguins from the Waitangi to Ōpua coastline and that 79% of indigenous bats, birds, frogs and reptiles were also either threatened or at risk of extinction.

Many residents were unaware of the scale of the problem because cats hunt mostly at night, Windust said.

Feral cats have been decimating wildlife in New Zealand for decades. This taxidermy example sits alongside some birds at Auckland Museum. The cat was the last one caught from Little Barrier Island on June 23, 1980, after a determined eradication programme commenced in July 1977.

“Many of them originate from backdoor breeders who abandon them when moving house, or dump them out car windows on country roads,” he said.

“We need everyone to play their part, including those who govern us.

“If the central government understood just how bad things really are, this law would already be nationwide. Thankfully, our council has dared to act,” Windust said.

However, the bylaw could go further, he said, citing the publication Extinct Birds of New Zealand, which lists cats as the cause for 11 birds permanently disappearing from New Zealand and as a continuing threat to 33 more species.

He also noted that a domestic cat was responsible for wiping out the last of the bush wrens, a small forest bird from a unique evolutionary line found nowhere else on Earth.

Cats, like dogs, should be contained to their owner’s property, Windust said.

The action group was also calling for an immediate ban on the breeding and sale of Bengal cats.

The hybrid breed, created from crossing domestic cats with Asian leopard cats, was first introduced to New Zealand around 1990 and has already been banned in some districts.

“Bengal cats are large, strong, and highly active hunters. They love water and climbing, and because of their wild ancestry, they often abandon their owners,” he said. “Their size, intelligence and strong hunting instincts make them a wildlife disaster waiting to happen.”

