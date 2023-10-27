Search and rescuers gather at Herekino Harbour as they look for the missing 18-year-old diver

The family of an 18-year-old man reportedly swept out to sea while diving are not giving up hope of finding their beloved son and nephew.

“We want to stay hopeful as that’s all we can do right now,” said the diver’s uncle, who did not want to be named.

On October 23, shortly before 10.30am, search and rescue services comprised of police, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving and Northland Rescue Helicopter Services began a search near Herekino Harbour to locate his missing nephew.

Since then, the teams had found “absolutely nothing” about his whereabouts.

Knowing the harbour area and its waters like the back of his hand, the uncle’s faith in finding his nephew in good health has grown dimmer and dimmer with every passing day.

After rescue services began to bow out one after another, his whānau and community members kept the search alive.

“We even extended our search to Mitimiti, which is about 20km down the coastline from the harbour and where most things missing from Herekino are found.

“But we are yet to find any clue or shirt or shoes that could link us to our nephew,” the worried uncle said.

Recalling what happened on Labour Day, he said his nephew was with his two brothers-in-law when he went missing.

According to their recollections, he “went under” during his second attempt to swim across a channel to a diving spot at Ōwhata.

“It’s not that this was his first time going to that spot, since he has gone there with me several times,” the uncle said.

“However, swimming across that channel can be challenging even for a strong swimmer as the currents flowing underneath are quite strong.”

After the teen failed to surface for 15 minutes, the brothers-in-law raised the “panic alarm”. While one of them headed out to get phone reception and call emergency services, the other remained at the harbour.

“I feel sorry when I see his mother who looks ripped apart, after all, he was her baby …you know he was like a son to me too,” the uncle said.

He said his nephew was a “cheerful chap” as a child, who always liked to stay outside and run around.

“As he got older he ... was a beautiful soul who was hardworking and helped anyone who needed it.”

The uncle dismissed rumours of a green shirt being found at Ahipara beach. He said some of the family members had initially reported to the police about the shirt after they saw a Facebook post.

However, the police later confirmed that the person who posted it had no evidence to show.

“Personally speaking, I’m starting to lose hope and don’t think that it’s going to be a very happy ending. But if in the slightest possibilities he does come [home] unharmed he will be a legend.”

