Family escapes as fire destroys home in Ōtāngarei

Friday’s fire destroyed one home on Ōtāngarei’s William Jones Drive and damaged another. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Firefighters are urging caregivers to keep cigarette lighters well out of reach of children after a blaze destroyed one Whangārei home and damaged another.

The alarm was raised just after 5.30pm on Friday, and although the first fire truck arrived within four minutes, the two-storey home on William Jones Drive in Ōtāngarei was gutted.

Fire investigator Gary Beer said a woman and two children were home at the time but managed to get out safely.

A firewall saved the adjoining home, but it sustained some damage due to fire spreading through the weatherboard cladding.

Damage was so extensive, Beer said he could not be certain of the cause.

The investigation was also hindered by the dangerous state of the building, with holes in the floor on the ground level and the floorboards burned through on the upper floor.

However, the occupant reportedly told people at the scene a child may have been playing with a lighter inside.

Beer had been unable to verify that, but could not discount it either.

The child had been referred to a children’s fire awareness education programme.

Beer urged all parents and caregivers to ensure that matches and cigarette lighters were kept well out of reach of children.

The building is owned by Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing New Zealand).

The family is believed to have lost all their possessions in the fire.