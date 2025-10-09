Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Family call for sightings of missing Whangārei builder Jared Carter

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Whangārei dad Jared Carter, 40, was last seen on Tuesday driving his orange Nissan Murano registration KDY44.

Whangārei dad Jared Carter, 40, was last seen on Tuesday driving his orange Nissan Murano registration KDY44.

A Whangārei dad missing for three days is being desperately looked for by his family.

Jared Carter, 40, was last seen on CCTV footage refuelling his orange Nissan Murano – registration KDY44 – at the Oakleigh petrol station on State Highway 1, south of Whangārei, on Tuesday at 6pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save