They told her he seemed his normal self when they last caught up with him a few weeks ago.

Jess said her brother’s disappearance was out of character.

“We just have to find him.”

The sister of Whangārei man Jared Carter said her brother was last seen on CCTV travelling in his orange Nissan Murano, registration KDY44.

Jess had been phoning Carter all day yesterday as well as trying to reach him via Facebook and Instagram.

Her calls would ring through but now had stopped doing so.

An emotional Jess described her brother as funny and “just awesome”.

Carter comes from a large family – with five brothers and two sisters – most of whom, including his parents, live in Northland. His two daughters, aged 8 and 10, live in Australia.

“My parents are beside themselves,” Jess said.

Carter is described as at least 1.8m tall with sandy blonde hair and green eyes.

He lived in England as a teen so has a slight accent. He was last known to be living in Whau Valley in Whangārei.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 251009/4604.

Police have been approached for comment.

