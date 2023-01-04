JD Jewellers has had windows broken during the unsuccessful robbery attempt. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Two people have been taken into custody following a failed burglary turned car crash during the early hours on Wednesday, which left a Whangārei women’s car destroyed.

Sila Challender’s brother was driving her car home after visiting family when he was hit in a head-on collision with the fleeing vehicle allegedly driving on the wrong side of Anzac Rd in Morningside.

Both of the front airbags went off during the crash and the car was left a write-off, unfortunately it was uninsured.

“It’s frustrating.

“My plight is nothing compared to a lot of people ... they have lost people, I’m thankful my brother is alive,” Challender said.

Challender’s brother had only recently arrived in Whangārei from Fiji, and she said the crash left him “a bit shaken”.

The car was not only for her personal use but was described by Challender as her “community car” for helping with her local church and extended family.

In the meantime, Challender said she is borrowing her daughter’s car and carpooling to work with her workmates.

“It’s annoying yeah ... that’s life, tomorrow’s another day”

The incident is understood to have begun when police responded to reports of an attempted burglary at a retail address on Western Hills Drive around 2.20am, a police spokesperson said.

The perpetrators broke a few windows at JD Jewellery Design in Kensington but could not enter the premises and fled, the Advocate understands.

A short time later, police located a vehicle believed to be linked to the incident, evading officers and failing to stop when signalled.

Police successfully spiked the vehicle, although it continued travelling until it crashed into Challender’s vehicle on Anzac Rd.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with further information which may assist the police is asked to contact them via 105, quoting job number P053180425.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.