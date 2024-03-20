Working with felt at the AnoAno Fun with Fabrics workshop in Kaitāia were Nanook Kinnear, Daphne Gledhill, tutor Lois Stather-Dunn and Millie Fiori.

Fun with Fabrics was the order of the day at Kaitāia’s AnoAno centre this week with the first of three workshops on the subject.

The workshop tutors, Debbie Lane and Lois Stather-Dunn, are offering instruction in two different art forms at the workshops - batik art and needle felting.

And the centre was a hive of activity at the first workshop on Tuesday. The tutors have been comparing uses for cookie cutters in their respective art forms.

“We are so pleased that AnoAno has enabled us to offer these fun, creative workshops free to anyone who would like to attend,” said needle felting tutor Stather-Dunn.

Each participant will experience in both art forms over the three weekly sessions.

“People sometimes worry that they need to be talented at art to take part in workshops, but we are sure that everyone will be able to produce beautiful fabric art with which they can adorn their homes or themselves. We are looking forward to sharing these ancient techniques with others, so that they continue to be practiced,” batik tutor Lane said.

Some of the colourful batik work done at the AnoAno Fun with Fabrics workshop by Christine Scott, tutor Debbie Lane and Daphne Gledhill

And as for the way that cookie cutters can be used? Well, you will have to go to the workshops to find out.

The workshops are free with all materials supplied but koha is welcomed.

The workshops are happening at AnoAno, which is part of Far North Environment Centre, in Bank St, from 10am -2pm on March 26 and April 2. It’s also supported by Tai Tokerau Timebank.

For more information and to book contact Caryl at AnoAno on 0210486394 or Caryldw.tttimebank@gmail.com.

For more details of what the centre provides, go to www.ecocentre.co.nz or check out the EcoCentreKaitaia Facebook page.







