Road users should expect delays after State Highway 1 was blocked following a two-vehicle crash in Whangārei.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash (north of Kauri) near Salesyards Rd before 8.30am and were working to clear the southbound lane, which is blocked.

The Northern Advocate understands while no serious injuries were reported, an ambulance was requested for one female who had suffered a leg injury.

The public is asked to pass the scene with care and follow directions provided by the services.











