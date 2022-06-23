Exhibition showcases Northland artist's 30-year weaving journey

Northland weaver and Toi Iho artist Medina Koni at work. Photo / Supplied

An upcoming exhibition in Kawakawa will showcase a Northland woman's 30-year journey to master the art of traditional Māori weaving.

Kua Puawai: The Blossoming and Fulfilment of My Raranga/Whatu Journey, by Medina Koni, will be on show daily at 39 Gillies St Cafe from June 30 to July 13.

Entry is free; the cafe opening hours are 7.30am-2pm.

Organiser Pamela-Anne Ngohe-Simon said the artworks ranged from traditional to contemporary and included a full muka korowai (fine flax fibre cloak), kahu kuta and kahu piu (capes), a kiwi feather neck dress, a muka jewellery set, and kete (bags) made from muka.

There was even a collaborative piece with her graffiti artist son Taru-Belgium Hedger.

Weaving by Northland artist Medina Koni will be on show in Kawakawa from June 30 to July 13. Photo / Supplied

The exhibition showcased her skill and dedication during a 30-year hīkoi to master the art of raranga/whatu (weaving), she said.

Koni (nee Hauraki) is from Whakapara on her mother's side and Ōmanaia on her father's.

She is of Ngāti Hao/Te Popoto, Ngāti Kaharau/Ngāti Hau and Ngāpuhi nui tonu descent.

She is an official Toi Iho artist, the global trademark for authentic, quality Māori art.

A fine korowai (cloak) woven by Northland artist Medina Koni. Photo / Supplied

The exhibition is organised by Te Puna Aroha, a charitable trust based in the Ōtiria/Moerewa area. A Matariki-themed formal opening will be held on the evening of June 29.

Go to matarikinz.com/event/raranga-whatu-by-medina-koni for more information.