Environment provides challenges for curious young Whangārei minds during school holidays

Play-testing a VR horror game the QRL team created during a 48-hour game development competition.

For the last five-plus years, a group of young, inquisitive minds have assembled in Whangārei to expand and challenge their curiosity.

Along with their inquisition, the group snowballed to over 60 and what began as a Coding Club evolved to a Technohackers Club before settling as the Questionable Research Labs (QRL) on the ground floor of Manaia House.

And the organisers expect to be even busier over the next two weeks as school holidays will see an influx of youngsters.

Organiser Kevin Waugh describes QRL as an idea incubator where kids can feel comfortable.

"It's a space for the geek, the maker and the breaker in us all. It's where kids can be curious and try out different ideas. We play with all things related to science, design and engineering."

Waugh, who describes himself as a "science geek", started the club when his own children were looking for an outlet for their interests in computers and "It has been a slowly mutating format since then".

In the Lab on a Minecraft Game Day run by the older QRL members.

The club's active members, aged 9 to 17, attend five after-school groups and two evening groups for teens. There are also adult and teen weekend day and multi-day events. Classes include the Girls Lab, Science and Tech, Robotics and Coding Groups, as well as the teen Questionable Projects and the Older Girls Lab groups.

Projects range from simple to very complex and members "figure it out on the way. The weirder the better, as long as it is fun".

The Girls Lab, for example, explores "anything geekie and tech", including game development, graphic design, music-making, video-making, coding or even wildly creative mechanical projects. Every term has a different topic chosen by popular vote.

Waugh believes making experimentation fun and pushing boundaries is how young people learn best. He enjoys seeing the light switch on when they work on ideas.

Working on Haptic Feedback components of the VR Horror game where the spiders in the game actually bite.

"Our experiments combine art, design, science and engineering. Technology is the intersection point for all of those interests. We're always playing with ideas and there are many that have the potential to become a real thing, which could earn money."

Members also participate in national and international competitions. Last year, a group of teens competed against university students and professional developers, taking out both first and second place achievements.

Former members have continued to university and studied diverse subjects such as astrophysics, computer science, medical science, engineering and media studies.

"It is always interesting to see what they go on to do with their lives," said Waugh, whose oldest son is at university undergoing a computer science/psychology double major while working for the university developing software. His younger son is one of the active members.

The school holidays are a busy time for the club where young people hang out at the meeting rooms and collaborate on projects. People drop in over the course of the day and catch up with each other in an informal way.

Activities include both digital and non-digital and board games, nerf fights, projects and fix/break/recycle/dismantle day, with lunch included in the price.

For further information, go to: www.questionable.org.nz

