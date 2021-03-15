Engineering creativity STEMs from Northland schools' EPro8 challenge

Andrew Thiele (EPro8), with Marshall Robinson, Finlay Jang, Ben Barton, Henry Childs, from Parua Bay School's 'Jimbob Tribe', Steve Macmillan from Northpower, at the Whangārei EPro8 challenge heat.

Seventeen Northland school teams will compete for the top honours in the Northpower EPro8 STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) competition this week.

Last week, 77 teams from 26 Northland schools competed in seven EPro8 heats at Dargaville and Whangārei Intermediate schools.

And the teams chosen from those two heats will compete in the finals at Whangārei Intermediate tomorrow and Thursday.

They will compete across two events with the Year 7-8 final on first and the Year 5-6 on Thursday morning.

In the Year 7-8 final, eight schools will compete for the title – Arapohue School, Dargaville Intermediate, Kamo Intermediate, Maungakaramea School, Ngunguru School, Parua Bay School, Tautoro School and Whangārei Intermediate.

The Year 5-6 final will see nine schools vying for champion status – Arapohue School, Hurupaki School, Ngunguru School, Onerahi Primary, Parua Bay School, Ruawai School, St Francis Xavier Catholic School, Tautoro School and Waipū School.

EPro8's Andrew Thiele is looking forward to the 2021 finals.

"I have been really impressed with the quality of the teams and how well they have done considering we are right at the start of the year – the students have really blown me away," Thiele said.

"Since we have got the practice kits into the schools, that standard has really improved. I am also really impressed with the level of support from parents and teachers and I wish all of our finalists luck. I also want to give credit to those teams who missed out on the finals because there was very little between them."

While not letting any secrets out, Thiele said that the timing of the challenges for the grand final is very interesting given the interest in the America's Cup.

"Let's just say it has a nautical theme."

Paul Dunn, left, and Keira Swain from Hurupaki Primary in the closing minutes of the heats at Whangārei Intermediate.

Northpower Network general manager Josie Boyd is urging the finalists to have fun this week, and has a tip for them.

"Teamwork is the key but win or lose, to have made the finals is a significant achievement. It is certainly pleasing to be sponsoring the 2021 Northpower EPro8 challenge because it has a significant impact on the students. It is clear how much they enjoy the challenge and to have had well over 250 students take part in 2021 is really pleasing."

The popular STEM competition has been the biggest in Northland yet.