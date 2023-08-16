The Enchanter charter fishing boat was operated by Enchanter fishing charters out of Mangonui and sank on March 21, 2022, losing five men who were on a fishing trip. Photo / Supplied

The Enchanter charter fishing boat was operated by Enchanter fishing charters out of Mangonui and sank on March 21, 2022, losing five men who were on a fishing trip. Photo / Supplied





The skipper charged in connection with the Enchanter boat tragedy that claimed the lives of five men off North Cape plans to defend the allegations against him and his company.

Lance Goodhew is charged with breaching his duties as a worker on the vessel and in doing so allegedly exposed individuals to a risk of death or serious injury. The 58-year-old’s company, which trades as Enchanter Charters Ltd, is charged with exposing individuals to risk of harm by operating a ship without the prescribed qualified personnel.

But, there’s a suggestion one of those charges relating to the March 2022 sinking could change.

Defence lawyer, Fletcher Pilditch KC, appeared via audio-visual link during a hearing in Whangārei District Court today. He said discussions with Maritime New Zealand had been occurring in relation to the charge filed against Hewett personally and the particular details of those charges.

A lawyer for Maritime New Zealand said an amendment to the charge would be filed, and if Goodhew agrees to the amendment, a hearing date may not be necessary.

Members of the victims’ families dialled into the court hearing from around the country, a move acknowledged by Judge Philip Rzepecky.

“I understand I have whānau of family members present who have lost their lives, I want to acknowledge them today listening in to today’s court hearing,” Judge Rzepecky said.

Lance Goodhew's attendance was excused at court today and a three-week estimated trial was indicated. Photo / Supplied

The case has been called three times in the Kaitāia District Court in which Goodhew’s attendance was excused on two occasions. His attendance was excused again today at the case review hearing.

Pilditch said his client had a preference for the hearing, expected to last three weeks, to be held in Kaitāia however Judge Rzepecky said there are issues with the physical capacities of Kaitāia court.

“The capacity in the court is the issue, there’s only one court and it’s used for everything. So you could end up waiting a long time for a fixture for your trial, which can then be interrupted quite often by issues that arise that need to be dealt with such as bail hearings etc.

“There may be some benefit in transferring to Whangārei. It would be in the interest of justice if there was not an inordinate delay.”

Pilditch agreed and said they would support anything that could expedite the trial date, especially for the families of the victims.

“The earlier, the better,” he said.

Kaitāia District Court is limited in capacity to deal with long trials and large numbers of witnesses said Judge Philip Rzepecky. Picture / File





The defence is also seeking further disclosure and is expected to file responses to Maritime New Zealand’s amendment to the charge in the next five weeks.

Judge Rzepecky indicated there was a possibility of trial time being available in the first quarter of 2024. A registrar will confirm the trial date at the next hearing on September 29.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/Ngātiwai/Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked freelance in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.