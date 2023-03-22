A security officer was allegedly assaulted following an emotional sentencing in court last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A man has appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a court security officer following an explosive sentencing in the Whangārei District Court.

Jacob Pukeroa, 39, of Portland has been charged with injuring with intent to injure relating to the alleged assault of a court security officer and one charge of resisting a court security officer on December 6 last year.

The alleged assault occurred following the sentencing of Jerome Tuaumu, who was charged with careless driving causing the death of Pukeroa’s family member, Cale Bucknell-Pukeroa.

The security officer, who has been head of security at the Whangārei District Court for a number of years, is reportedly still recovering from injuries.

Court security officers are able to exercise a number of powers under the Court Security Act 1999 and have the right to search and detain people.

The safety of staff working at Whangārei District Court came under fire from city lawyers following the assault on lawyer Brintyn Smith in an elevator on March 9.

Smith suffered extensive bruising, fractured thyroid cartilage, a split lip that required stitches, and a concussion but was able to return home that night.

Isaac Aydon pleaded guilty to the assault on Smith earlier this week.

Whangārei lawyer and Northland Criminal Bar Association co-chairman Wayne McKean raised concerns about danger spots within the building following the assault on Smith.

“The security team in the courthouse is good, but there just needs to be a greater awareness about where those danger spots are.

“And they are outside of courtrooms in spaces like rooms or lifts or stairwells, where there are not a lot of places to go if something happened.”

Pukeroa appeared before Judge Taryn Bayley and was granted bail. He will next appear in April to enter a plea.