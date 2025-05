Police earlier advised motorists to expect delays on State Highway 12, west of Gallie Rd, near Matakohe, in the Kaipara District.

Police said both lanes were open, with traffic restrictions are in place.

“A ‘stop-go’ system will be implemented to enable the vehicle to be retrieved.”

An update online by the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said delays were likely.

