Emergency services at Whareora this morning. Photo / Brodie Stone

Emergency services at Whareora this morning. Photo / Brodie Stone

Emergency services are at a water incident near Whangārei.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of an incident in Whareora about 11.09am.

“One rapid response unit, one ambulance, and one operations manager have responded at present.

“As this incident is ongoing this is all the information we can currently provide.”