Today we look at the next three candidates in the Whangārei electorate, with the rest of the candidates from the electorate appearing tomorrow and on Wednesday and Thursday we will have the Te Tai Tokerau candidates.

Here's what we asked them:

What is the biggest single issue facing your electorate and how would you deal with it?

What should be done to help the country recover in a post-Covid world?

Do you support moving the Ports of Auckland's work to Northport at Marsden Pt and why/why not?

Do you support three district councils and one regional council for Northland or do you think they should be amalgamated?

Who has had the greatest influence on your life and why?

What needs to be done to address the chronic affordable housing shortage and inequality within Northland?

What is your position on allowing or prohibiting the release of genetically modified organisms and their products into New Zealand's environment?

What needs to be done to overcome NZ's methamphetamine scourge?

Big infrastructure projects like a four-lane highway are needed to stimulate the economy and to attract jobs which are the biggest issues facing Northland, says Dr Shane Reti.

The incumbent National MP for Whangārei said jobs have always been critical for the region, even more critical post-Covid and the fact Northland, of all regions, has the highest number of people on the Jobseeker Benefit was proof that was the case.

His party, he said, has a strong plan to boost the economy such as building a four-lane highway between Auckland and Whangārei, giving $10,000 to small businesses for every new hire, and shifting the tax bracket that would put more money into Northlanders' pockets.

Additionally, he said $31 billion of roading spend across New Zealand and $4b on

education and facilities would help stimulate the economy.

Reti is of the view that if Ports of Auckland was to move to Northland, Northport should put its hand up.

"There's been so many reports. I think there needs to be an unbiased report from an independent body that everybody in advance says we'll accept their findings."

He supports the current local government structure in Northland otherwise, people living

in smaller areas wouldn't get heard should all councils be amalgamated.

The Resource Management Act has to be removed to better facilitate planning and

consenting of affordable housing in Northland— another major issue in the region for years.

He said the act was a tool to balance economic and environmental sustainability and turned out to be a hurdle.

A national policy statement was needed on whether genetically modified organisms (GMOs) should be released in New Zealand environment.

"I think there are challenges with boundaries across districts. I understand various districts having their own views around GMO, am very aware of discussions that have gone on there."

A national methamphetamine programme announced by National would help fight the scourge, Dr Reti said.

The programme will have several parts- improved border and drug intelligence, guaranteed in-patient detoxification bed for every single District Health Board, and community-based and matrix programmes.

"We know that most meth programmes have a success rate of about 12 per cent. The matrix programme has a success rate of 70 per cent, very community based, very intensive group counselling and other tools and we'd pilot that through NZ with a view to rolling it out."

A number of people influenced him, notably Sir Āpirana Ngata— a statesman who has often been described as the foremost Māori politician to have ever served in Parliament, and who is also known for his work in promoting and protecting Māori culture and language.

He also admired former Governor-General Sir Paul Reeves and All Black legend Richie McCaw for his composure.