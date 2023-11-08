Peekaboo Backyard Eatery assistant duty managers Paige Hall (left) and Kayla Parker, manager Sara Kennedy, and owner Daniel Fasnacht celebrate the cafe’s Excellence in Sustainability and Climate Action Award.

When Kaitāia businessman Daniel Fasnacht started a new cafe in the town just over a year ago, he had a vision — create an eco-friendly eatery that was good for the environment while also saving money.

Now Fasnacht’s concept has been rewarded, with the Peekaboo Backyard Eatery, in Bank St, winning the Excellence in Sustainability and Climate Action Award, sponsored by the Northland Regional Council, at the 2023 Northland Business Excellence Awards.

The judges said the cafe, which uses a range of sustainable, climate-positive initiatives, recycles, promotes the use of reusable cups, sources local food and beverages, harvests rainwater for use in its garden, and runs two electric vehicles, which are powered, along with the cafe, by its solar panels.

Fasnacht said when he started the cafe in July last year, he wanted it to be a win-win situation — a business that was environmentally sustainable while helping save the planet and him money.

He already owned the Beachcomber Restaurant and Wayfarer Motel in Kaitāia, and saw the advantage of having solar panels.

“The Beachcomber cost about $55,000 [for its solar panels] and it’s been paid off in less than three years. So it’s a win-win really and it’s eco-friendly,” he said.

Solar panels and other environmentally sound initiatives had high up-front costs, but they more than paid off over time.

Peekaboo Backyard Eatery owner Daniel Fasnacht and manager Sara Kennedy in front of the cafe's solar roof panels, one of the initiatives that helped it win the Excellence in Sustainability and Climate Action Award at the Northland Business Excellence Awards.

“It just makes so much sense, as we’ve got so much sunlight here, and it’s just a no-brainer for the Far North. And you may have to spend $600-$700 more for appropriate appliances to go with [the solar system], but they are far more long lasting and more eco-friendly too.

“So it’s good for your pocket and good for the environment too. It’s the way forward and it’s paying off for us.

“So we’re helping save the environment for the future and creating jobs here.”

He employs 55 people in the three businesses and that’s partly due to the environmentally sound practices they carry out.

Fasnacht was happy to give other businesses any advice they needed if they wanted to make the transition to become a more eco-friendly organisation.

Peekaboo Backyard Eatery manager Sara Kennedy said the cafe used as much local produce and supplies as possible to reduce its food miles count and environmental footprint, and the award was a reward for what had been a hard year.

Kennedy said the cafe grew its own herbs, bought from local growers and butchers, and recycled and reused as much as possible.

NRC chairwoman Tui Shortland said the cafe looked at all aspects of its business operation and had found innovative and effective ways to reduce its ecological footprint.

“They ensure that their appliances are the most efficient, that food waste is minimised, and the products they source are in recyclable packaging. Even the coffee grounds produced each day are composted rather than sent to landfill.”

Shortland said by donating leftover food to the local foodbank, the cafe not only reduces food wastage, but demonstrates its social responsibility and supports the resilience of its local community.

“Peekaboo Cafe has overcome obstacles and challenges on the way to meeting its environmental goals, but by persevering to find innovative solutions and supporting others to understand the environmental philosophy of its business, it is leading the way for change.”

She said although small scale, the business was an exemplar to everyone who walked through its doors of the types of actions individuals, households and businesses could take to contribute to a more sustainable, climate-positive future.