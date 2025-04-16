Subsidence work on State Highway 10 at Taipā, above, has been extended due to challenging ground conditions.

Easter, school holiday and Anzac Day traffic can expect delays on State Highway 10 at Taipā as roadworks will not be finished this week as hoped.

Due to challenging ground conditions, subsidence work on SH10 near Bush Point Rd in Taipā needs to be extended and will not be completed before Easter.

Geotechnical testing for NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has revealed poorer than expected underlying ground conditions, necessitating additional mitigation before the road can be rebuilt.

Contractors have already installed improved drainage systems and started building up pavement layers to enhance the road’s lifespan.