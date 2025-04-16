Advertisement
Easter, Anzac and school holiday delays at Taipā due to roadworks

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read

Subsidence work on State Highway 10 at Taipā, above, has been extended due to challenging ground conditions.

Easter, school holiday and Anzac Day traffic can expect delays on State Highway 10 at Taipā as roadworks will not be finished this week as hoped.

Due to challenging ground conditions, subsidence work on SH10 near Bush Point Rd in Taipā needs to be extended and will not be completed before Easter.

Geotechnical testing for NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has revealed poorer than expected underlying ground conditions, necessitating additional mitigation before the road can be rebuilt.

Contractors have already installed improved drainage systems and started building up pavement layers to enhance the road’s lifespan.

The team is working hard to minimise the impact over the school holidays, but road users should expect delays of up to eight minutes here as stop/go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit remain in place until May 4, NZTA said.

The traffic management will remain in place over the Easter holidays and Anzac weekends, where increased traffic volumes mean road users may experience longer delays. The works are weather dependent.

This work is part of the Northland Subsidence Programme, which targets uneven road surfaces caused by land movement. Rebuilding the road often involves replacing all or most of the structural layers, helping improve the safety, resilience, and long-term performance of the highway network.

NZTA thanked road users for their patience while we work to improve the resilience and condition of this important route.

