Chief review officer Nicholas Pole said the early findings were promising.

Chief review officer Nicholas Pole. Photo / Anya Merryfield

He said almost two-thirds of teachers had said they were changing their teaching practices a lot when it came to structured literacy.

“Half of teachers report that structured literacy approaches have improved student engagement a lot.

“Three-quarters of teachers say structured literacy approaches have improved literacy for most students.”

Pole said the ERO would release its full findings in Term 3 this year.

“This will include identifying the key enablers for successful implementation in schools and the challenges.”

Hora Hora School principal Pat Newman, who has worked in education for more than half a century, said the curriculum was one of at least 28 ways to teach children how to read.

Northland education leader and Hora Hora School principal Pat Newman said, for the most part, the curriculum was going well. Photo / NZME

“The new curriculums are fine, some schools will do it better than others,” he said.

“At the school level it seems to be going well, we are seeing some really good improvements in reading and literacy in students.

“There are about 28 ways to teach reading and this is one of them. Some children need all 28 ways.”

Newman said a big part of it working was thanks to the hard work of teachers.

“The job is hard, it’s always been hard and that is why you can’t find teachers. No one wants to do the job because it’s hard.”

Ministry of Education acting leader at the curriculum centre, Pauline Cleaver, said Northland schools have seen the benefits in their students and their achievement data.

“Schools are reporting they are also seeing that this direction has enabled them to upskill their staff in a timely way,” Cleaver said.

“They are receptive to the evidence base that underpins this approach.”

The Government last year also announced a structured approach to maths.

Cleaver said schools have received their ordered maths resources.

Some rural schools received their resources a few days later than others because of rural delivery restrictions.

“In most cases, schools are reporting the resources are very useful in the classroom,” Cleaver said.