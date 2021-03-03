Dropped phone leads to walker getting trapped down steep bank in popular Whangārei park

The Parihaka Scenic Reserve, where the woman was stuck, is a popular spot for walkers. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A cellphone dropped down a steep bank on a popular walking track in a Whangārei scenic reserve led to a woman's rescue yesterday morning.

Police were called to Drummond Park, near Mount Parihaka in Riverside, to assist the woman stuck at the base of a steep 10m bank around 9.45am.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said she and a man had clambered down the slope along the Drummond Park track, accessed via Mair Park, to retrieve a cellphone accidentally dropped down the hill.

"The man was able to climb out on his own but the woman couldn't get back up. It was quite slippery due to the rain overnight and it was steep."

A nearby police officer arrived on the scene and helped the woman up the slope, back to the path.

She had no injuries from the ordeal.

Swann said it was a good reminder for people to avoid going beyond their capabilities - even when they drop something.