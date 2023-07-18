Wendy Antrobus' Mazda was the first vehicle a truck slammed into on Port Rd. Photo / Tania Whyte

Drivers involved in a four-vehicle crash in Whangārei are counting their lucky stars after escaping unscathed.

No one was seriously injured in the crash on Port Rd about 3.30pm today.

A truck slammed into the back of a Mazda car, shunting it onto a side road, before hitting a truck waiting to turn right and then hitting an oncoming truck heading towards the city.

The section of Port Rd where the crash happened was temporarily blocked as police carried out preliminary investigations.

One of the trucks involved in a four-vehicle crash on Port Rd. Photo Tania Whyte

A visibly shaken Wendy Antrobus was in her Mazda when a truck hit her car and sent it flying.

“It could have been worse but I’m okay.

“I had brought my car to a halt after I saw a white truck in front of me was intending to turn right and was waiting for an oncoming truck to pass through. That was the moment it happened,” she recalled.

Phillip Tapanea was behind the wheel of a BK Movers truck and was heading into town when the unexpected happened.

He had just finished work and was planning to take his 9-year-old daughter to a park in town.

“The main thing is that we are all good, that’s what matters the most,” he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew was also at the scene, directing traffic and checking the drivers involved in the crash. Hato Hone St John paramedics also attended.