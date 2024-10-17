A bill that would make it easier for people to leave an abusive marriage has passed its third reading, and the Navy makes progress on the clean-up of the sunken HMNZS Manawanui.

A police crackdown on daytime drink drivers has resulted in a person caught well over the limit near a school close to 3pm.

Police said today motorists in Northland could expect to be breath-tested at any time, day or night, as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on drink driving in the region.

Northland road policing manager, Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett, said day drinking and driving was a significant safety issue for Northlanders.

“We are catching out drivers who are well over the limit at all times of the day, and not just when the sun goes down.

“Yesterday, a person was stopped at a checkpoint at 9am and blew more than three times the legal limit.