Drink-driving crackdown in Northland: Drunk driver caught near school at 3pm

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
A police crackdown on daytime drink drivers has resulted in a person caught well over the limit near a school close to 3pm.

Police said today motorists in Northland could expect to be breath-tested at any time, day or night, as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on drink driving in the region.

Northland road policing manager, Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett, said day drinking and driving was a significant safety issue for Northlanders.

“We are catching out drivers who are well over the limit at all times of the day, and not just when the sun goes down.

“Yesterday, a person was stopped at a checkpoint at 9am and blew more than three times the legal limit.

“Recently, we breath tested a person just before 3pm near a school, and their breath-test reading was well over twice the legal limit.”

Fitchett said drivers in Northland could expect to see checkpoints anywhere at any time.

“Make no mistake, these drivers are out there, and we want our communities to know they are putting everyone in harm’s way with this reckless behaviour.

“As we head to work and school, we are sharing the road with these drivers.”

Fitchett said checkpoints were a vital tool for preventing harm on the roads and apprehending those drivers who put the public all at risk.

“It’s very simple really, if you drink alcohol to excess during the day, or at any other time, please don’t drive.

“And if you do, expect to be breath-tested by police.”


