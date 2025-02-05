Rescue swimmer and intensive care paramedic Blake Murray was lowered onto the ship by winch operator Paul Davis and co-pilot Marinus Coetzee.
After about five minutes, Murray and the patient were ready to be winched back into the helicopter, Peacey said.
The patient was in a serious condition with a potential threat to life, and was flown to Auckland Hospital for specialist treatment.
Peacey said while the conditions were favourable, the winch rescue still required skill and good coordination.
“There’s a bit of training involved to get there,” he said.
The rescue was one of 105 missions completed by Northland Rescue helicopters in January alone.
This follows on from 982 missions in 2024, including 96 flights in December. One particularly busy day, December 1, required nine flights, with two flights each to Auckland, Kaitāia and Dargaville, and one each to Urupukapuka, Ōakura and Waipu.
Northern Rescue chief executive Ian MacPherson thanked the Northland community for their ongoing support, along with all first responders and volunteers with whom the rescue team works.
He also acknowledged the paramedics, pilots, engineers and office staff who keep the operation running smoothly 24/7.
“It is no easy feat operating such a busy air ambulance service with almost 50 staff based in Whangārei but our team are so passionate and professional.