“It was a large cruise liner, good day conditions and a good platform to winch to and from — that all worked in our favour.”

Before the helicopter reached the cruise liner, the onboard crew cleared the deck to make sure it was safe for the helicopter to get near, Peacey said.

“It was pretty slick. Once we got there, the patient was all good to go with a small bag and passport.”

Rescue swimmer and intensive care paramedic Blake Murray was lowered onto the ship by winch operator Paul Davis and co-pilot Marinus Coetzee.

After about five minutes, Murray and the patient were ready to be winched back into the helicopter, Peacey said.

The patient was in a serious condition with a potential threat to life, and was flown to Auckland Hospital for specialist treatment.

Peacey said while the conditions were favourable, the winch rescue still required skill and good coordination.

“There’s a bit of training involved to get there,” he said.

The rescue was one of 105 missions completed by Northland Rescue helicopters in January alone.

This follows on from 982 missions in 2024, including 96 flights in December. One particularly busy day, December 1, required nine flights, with two flights each to Auckland, Kaitāia and Dargaville, and one each to Urupukapuka, Ōakura and Waipu.

The patient was winched off the cruise ship in a status 2 condition and flown to Auckland Hospital for specialist treatment. Photo / Northland Rescue Helicopter

Northern Rescue chief executive Ian MacPherson thanked the Northland community for their ongoing support, along with all first responders and volunteers with whom the rescue team works.

He also acknowledged the paramedics, pilots, engineers and office staff who keep the operation running smoothly 24/7.

“It is no easy feat operating such a busy air ambulance service with almost 50 staff based in Whangārei but our team are so passionate and professional.

“I take my hat off to them for the service they provide Northlanders and visitors to the region in their time of need.”

Run by the Northland Emergency Services Trust, the operation was established in Whangārei 1988 and has completed more than 30,000 missions in the years since.

