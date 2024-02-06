Dora, Te Waka Matihiko Hauora, a mobile learning centre, will be touring the Far North this month helping people join the growing numbers having online access to their health records.

Dora, Te Waka Matihiko Hauora, a mobile learning centre, is touring the region helping people join the growing numbers who are benefitting from having online access to their health records.

Since November last year, Northlanders have been able to view hospital discharge summaries and clinic letters as well as the records held by their GPs.

Dora (Digital On-Road Access) is promoting the benefits of online access to health information, and supporting people to get it or better use their existing access.

So far 36 of the 38 practices in Northland offer an online health portal; the majority offer Manage My Health, but Health 365 and more recently, the Centrik portal are also being used. The trainers on Dora will be able to help with both the Health 365 and Manage My Health platforms.

The Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa has partnered with Te Whatu Ora – Te Tai Tokerau, Mahitahi Hauora PHE, Manage My Health and Far North District Libraries to bring Dora to Northland.

Operations director for the alliance, Laurence Zwimpfer, said the main goal for the visit is to ensure that communities in Northland can learn about the benefits of having online access to their health records.

Some GPs also enable patients to order repeat prescriptions online and book appointments. This helps reduce their workload on administrative tasks, freeing them up to provide more patient care.

Dr Di Davis is the portal project lead for Te Whatu Ora – Te Tai Tokerau and encourages anyone who is interested in getting help with online health services to visit Dora between 10am and 4pm. No booking is needed.

Dora’s Northland itinerary:

February 8-9: Broadway Medical Centre, Kaikohe.

February 12: BOI Hospital, Kawakawa.

February 13: Tōwai Hotel - 10am-12pm.

Ōhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms - 2pm-4pm.

February 14: Community Hall Carpark, Russell.

February 15: Broadway Medical Centre, Waipapa, 10am-12pm.

Hiruharama Hou Marae, Te Tii, 2pm-4pm.

February 16: KeriMed Doctors Partnership, Kerikeri.

February 19: Hauora Hokianga, Rawene.

February 20: i-Site Carpark, Opononi, 10am-12pm.

Hauora Hokianga, Waimamaku, 2pm-4pm.

February 21: Community Trust, Pawarenga, 10am-12pm.

Broadwood Clinic, Broadwood, 2pm-4pm.

February 22: Panguru township, 10am-12pm.

Kohukohu Community Library, 2pm-4pm.

February 23: Ōkaihau Hall.

February 26: Whangaroa Health Services, Kāeo.

February 27-28: Kaitāia Hospital

February 29-March 2: Northland Field Days, Dargaville, Site L12



