Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Kerikeri poisoned trees: DoC to stump up tens of thousands of dollars to remove dead trees

Jenny Ling
By
3 mins to read
A local arborist estimates it will cost at least $16,500 to fell and remove 50 large gum trees poisoned by a local man in Kerikeri. Photo / Jenny Ling

A local arborist estimates it will cost at least $16,500 to fell and remove 50 large gum trees poisoned by a local man in Kerikeri. Photo / Jenny Ling

Felling and removing 50 dead trees poisoned by “a retired weed-buster” at a significant Northland heritage site could cost the Department of Conservation (DoC) tens of thousands of dollars.

The large gum trees, located at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate