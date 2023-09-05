A local arborist estimates it will cost at least $16,500 to fell and remove 50 large gum trees poisoned by a local man in Kerikeri. Photo / Jenny Ling

Felling and removing 50 dead trees poisoned by “a retired weed-buster” at a significant Northland heritage site could cost the Department of Conservation (DoC) tens of thousands of dollars.

The large gum trees, located at Kororipo Heritage Park near the Stone Store in Kerikeri, have died after being poisoned by a local elderly man over a three-month period.

The poisoning came to light when local residents spotted the man in the reserve drilling holes in tree trunks.

A Kerikeri arborist who has visited the site estimates it would cost $16,500 to remove and clean up the logs and branches.

DoC spokesperson Rolien Elliot said the trees would be felled and removed, and the track would remain closed during the work.

However, Elliot could not say when the work would be carried out or how much it would cost.

“We are in the process of determining what work will be undertaken by DoC staff, and what work will be contracted out.

“It’s likely at this stage it will only be the removal of the trees that will require external contractors.

“Given the nature of the work, we’ll notify the public as we’ll need to close that part of the reserve.

“We’re hoping to have a finalised plan within a fortnight.”

Elliot could not say whether the person who did the poisoning would be asked to contribute to the cost.

“This aspect is still being worked through, and it would be premature for us to comment at this point.”

DoC told the Northern Advocate in August the man responsible had been fined $800.

It’s significantly less than what the department could have imposed, and what others have had to stump up with.

Earlier this year, a 54-year-old man was charged with criminal damage for poisoning 270 trees in a council-owned reserve in Southland.

And an Auckland man who chopped down a pōhutukawa on his property was sentenced to 300 hours of community service and fined $3500 because it was within a significant ecological area.

DoC has confirmed the trees will be felled and removed after being poisoned over a three-month period. Photo / Jenny Ling

Elliot said the options available to DoC included a formal warning, an infringement - of which the maximum amount possible for this reserve was $800 - and prosecution.

The maximum penalty described in the Reserves Act is up to $100,000 in a successful prosecution.

“Given the sensitive nature of the incident, and the evidence available, we considered an infringement to be appropriate,” Elliot said.

“The offending did not involve any personal gain or reward.”

Elliot said staff described the offender as “a retired weed-buster operating without proper authority and unaware of the consequences associated with his action”.

“Infringement was considered the preferred option, given the extensive detail on the offender’s well-intentioned - but slightly misinformed - goal of helping to control introduced/unwanted trees.

“The offender believed his actions were making a contribution to conservation by controlling non-native eucalyptus trees.”

When asked what sort of consequences people face for poisoning trees on council land, the Far North District Council pointed the Advocate to the Reserves Act 1977.

The Act states: “In the case of an individual, imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding $100,000, or both.”

Some trees are also protected by the Resource Management Act, which carries fines of up to $300,000.

However, the council wasn’t aware of any enforcement action ever being taken.

Compliance manager Rochelle Deane said: “I am not aware of all the enforcement action taken by the council in the past.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, health, business and animal welfare issues.