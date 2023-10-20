Delays are expected after a serious crash in Waipu.

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash in Waipū this afternoon.

The crash, involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Shoemaker Road, was reported to Police around 1.55pm.

A police spokesperson said that initial indications suggest there have been critical injuries.

Diversions are currently in place and motorists are advised to expect some delays in the area while emergency services work at the scene.

For those travelling northbound, diversions are in place at The Braigh, Waipū.

For southbound travellers, diversions are in place at Nova Scotia Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.



