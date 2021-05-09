Dinosaurs descend on Whangārei - Kaitaia, Kerikeri, you're next

Dinosaurs may be extinct from the face of the planet, but they are alive and well in our imaginations - and at the weekend there were dinosaurs galore in Whangārei.
The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery - a two-hour interactive dinosaur walk through that brings prehistoric times alive again - brought its amazing creatures to William Fraser Park under a big top.
There were more than 30 lifelike dinosaurs, including crowd-favourite Tyrannosaurus Rex, the 12m long neck of Brachiosaurus or the much raved-about Robotic Raptors.
There were also the Dino-mite Playground, Fossil Panning, The Discovery Depot, Learning Lab, Walking Live Dinosaurs, Rides and more on the show's only NZ tour.
The show will be in Whangārei until May 23, after which it will go to Kaitaia and Kerikeri. See https://amazingdinosaurdiscovery.co.nz/sessions/ for details.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went back in time to capture the dino-creations.