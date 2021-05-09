Dinosaurs descend on Whangārei - Kaitaia, Kerikeri, you're next

Jamie Lang and son Thomas, aged 1 and a half, from Whangārei, get a selfie with a T-Rex at the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery.

Jamie Lang and son Thomas, aged 1 and a half, from Whangārei, get a selfie with a T-Rex at the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery.

Dinosaurs may be extinct from the face of the planet, but they are alive and well in our imaginations - and at the weekend there were dinosaurs galore in Whangārei.

The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery - a two-hour interactive dinosaur walk through that brings prehistoric times alive again - brought its amazing creatures to William Fraser Park under a big top.

Cameron Scott, 10, from Whangārei, meets one of the stars of the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery, at William Fraser Memorial Park.

There were more than 30 lifelike dinosaurs, including crowd-favourite Tyrannosaurus Rex, the 12m long neck of Brachiosaurus or the much raved-about Robotic Raptors.

There were also the Dino-mite Playground, Fossil Panning, The Discovery Depot, Learning Lab, Walking Live Dinosaurs, Rides and more on the show's only NZ tour.

There be monsters at the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery, in Whangārei this week.

The show will be in Whangārei until May 23, after which it will go to Kaitaia and Kerikeri. See https://amazingdinosaurdiscovery.co.nz/sessions/ for details.

It's not what you'd normally meet on a day out at William Fraser Memorial Park, in Whangārei.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went back in time to capture the dino-creations.