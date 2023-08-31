Expect delays or avoid the Waiotira Rd area after a crash and diesel spill in Whangarei.

A diesel spill forced a section of a rural road to be closed following a crash in Whangārei.

Police said diversions are now in place through Paparoa and Waikiekie Roads.

At 2.16pm, officers assisted Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) and ambulance services with a single-vehicle crash where a truck was said to have rolled on Waiotira Rd, between Bartlett and Hilford Roads.

Police said the driver appeared to have suffered minor injuries.

The truck partially blocked the road and commuters were advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while the spill is cleared.

“Please allow additional time to reach your destination safely,” police said.