Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Democracy Northland defends Kaipara newsletter after smear claims

Susan Botting
Local Democracy Reporter·nzme·
7 mins to read

Kaipara's 18,327 electors have until Saturday to vote in this year's local elections. Photo / Susan Botting

Kaipara's 18,327 electors have until Saturday to vote in this year's local elections. Photo / Susan Botting

A Kaipara council candidate criticised in a newsletter sent to 13,000 homes has accused the lobby group behind it of a political smear campaign.

And a local election mayoral candidate says the newsletter is feeding into “culture wars” that are an “unhelpful sideshow” to the council’s core business.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save