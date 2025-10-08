Democracy Northland defends Kaipara newsletter after smear claims

Kaipara's 18,327 electors have until Saturday to vote in this year's local elections. Photo / Susan Botting
A Kaipara council candidate criticised in a newsletter sent to 13,000 homes has accused the lobby group behind it of a political smear campaign.
And a local election mayoral candidate says the newsletter is feeding into “culture wars” that are an “unhelpful sideshow” to the council’s core business.
However, Democracy Northland, the group behind the newsletter, has rejected the newsletter criticism, saying the publication provides a different perspective to that which Kaipara people may otherwise have access to.
The four-page newsletter landed in Kaipara letterboxes last month. It traverses Kaipara District Council-related subjects including Māori wards and polling, plus what it says is “political mudslinging” over the council’s position on its Treaty of Waitangi obligations.
It also lists nine preferred candidates for the next council, saying they advance the group’s ideal democratic values for a healthy democracy.
The Letterbox newsletter pushes for current Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen – cited in the document as being part of Kaipara District Council (KDC) removing racial preference – as Mayor, with sitting politicians Mayor Craig Jepson, Gordon Lambeth and Rachael Williams for councillors, plus newcomers Jan Beatty, Luke Canton, Rodney Field, Denise Rogers and Mike Schimanski.
Almost a quarter of the newsletter features Mayor Jepson criticising the Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward ward and sitting councillor and candidate Pera Paniora including for what he claims was her putting the interests of Māori first at the expense of everyone else and continually disrupting and undermining the council.
In response to questions by the Northern Advocate, Paniora said she had been the sole elected representative in a ward the Mayor had not wanted from the outset.
“These culture wars are an unnecessary and unhelpful sideshow to the real business of council.”
The newsletter also pointed the finger at Kaipara Mayoral candidates, businessman and iwi leader Snow Tane and sitting councillor Ash Nayyar.
Tane (Te Roroa, Ngāti Whātua) said the group might hold a certain view about how the council should be governed, but there was a strong groundswell of people wanting a change to a less divisive approach.
They might also choose to represent Kaipara’s Māori ward in a certain way.
“But that matter’s off the table now until 2028,” Tane said.
Nayyar said that it would be the people of Kaipara who chose their council candidates, rather than the lobby group.
Bain said the nine were selected based on what the lobby group knew about them from candidate statements, social media and/or what they had said at candidate meetings where Democracy Northland-linked people had been present.
Bain said those whose political perspectives were known in these ways had not needed to be approached.
He said when asked whether the listed candidates were Democracy Northland supporters that the people were those whose policies aligned with the group’s.
Dargaville and Districts Ratepayers Association chair Rose Dixon said she was concerned about what she claimed was the newsletter’s “anti-Māori rhetoric”.
“I’m worried we could see more division, more emboldened anger and more hate in our district, when what we desperately need is a focus on core council responsibilities and the mending of relationships between various communities,” Dixon said.
Dixon said she was disappointed the newsletter criticised some candidates without any right of reply.
Democracy Northland is a Whangārei-based lobby group Bain started in 2020 after resigning on the spot as a Northland Regional Council (NRC) politician and walking out of the meeting where the council voted to bring in a Māori constituency, without consulting the public first.
Bain said that exit was against changing the electoral system where any group was prescribed a separate electoral area and doing so without public consultation.
“Democracy Northland’s goal is to promote democracy where everyone gets a fair crack at the whip,” Bain said.
■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.