Roadworks, planned to finish at 5am, are holding up traffic over the Brynderwyns this morning. Photo/NZME

There are long delays for motorists on the Brynderwyn Hills this morning as overnight roadworks drag on.

Resurfacing was due to take place between 7pm Sunday and 5am today, but long queues of traffic have been reported in both directions after 8am.

NZTA updated their Twitter page at 7:10am to say a stop/go operation remained in place "as overnight surfacing work is completed".

A Police spokesperson said people are advised to delay their journeys if possible.

More to come.