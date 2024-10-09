Lance Hall, pictured in the dock, has alleged he was attacked by a group including Jason McNae, inset, and acted in self-defence. Photo / NZME
Defence counsel in the case of a fatal stabbing has suggested that the victim’s heart disease may have played a role in his death while also implying that bruising to the murder accused’s body was evidence he had been assaulted.
Lance Hall, 51, has been on trial for almost two weeks in the High Court at Whangārei for the alleged murder of Jason McNae on June 19 last year at a block of flats in Whangārei.
Hall had been briefly living in a flat with Cody Rudolph when the arrangement began to sour.
It is alleged that he then turned and stabbed McNae, who was behind him at the time, in the neck.
The incident and the moment McNae collapsed and died were captured on CCTV and have now become key evidence to the trial.
It is the defence’s case that Hall was acting in self-defence. In an evidential interview earlier played to the jury, he said the group had attacked him while he was lying on the ground in a foetal position.
He said where he was lying was an area not captured by CCTV.
The day after the alleged murder, police took Hall to White Cross Medical Centre and photos were taken of bruising across his abdomen.
The doctor who saw Hall testified that she had seen the bruising and that Hall had stated he had been involved in an altercation the night before.
When defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC produced photos of alleged bruising to Hall’s head, the doctor maintained she could not be certain the discolouration on his head was bruising and that her notes did not record he had bruising to his head.
On Tuesday, pathologist Dr Kilak Kesha gave evidence of the injuries McNae sustained which led to his death.
Kesha said McNae had two stab wounds to the left side of his neck with one being larger than the other.
He confirmed the wound was 6.5cm deep, and went through a jugular vein and into the fifth bone of the neck.
“It’s hard to know, whether or not he could have survived without the absence of heart disease?” Mansfield asked.
“Yes,” Kesha responded.
The Crown is expected to finish calling evidence today.
