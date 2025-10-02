“It has been a long and bureaucratic process getting this far, but we are pleased we have finally got the stage where the community will see some tangible benefit,” Antonio said.
Proceeds from the property sale would first be used for repaying debt to Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua, Antonio and racing club member and development promoter Richard Alspach and paying property sale commission.
Antonio said the balance, which he hoped would be more than $1m, would be going to a new Dargaville Racing Club Legacy Fund. This will be administered by the Northland Community Foundation, a Whangārei-based philanthropic organisation.
Northern Wairoa community groups including sporting and cultural clubs, social infrastructure and marae will be able to apply for funding.
Applicants must be in western Kaipara, across an area roughly bounded by from between Tangiteroria to Ruawai in the east, Kaihu in the north and Pouto in the south.
Thousands of people and hundreds of racehorses have been part of race days across more than 160 race meets held continually since then, except for the seven years of WWII.
In 1985, the racecourse became the venue for the beginnings of the Northland Agricultural Field Days, which continued there for 21 years, before heading down the road to the current Awakino Point East Rd site in 2006.
Rugby was played in the centre of the racecourse in winter and there has been a pony club on site for some years.
The racecourse is currently used for grazing sheep.
