The last big protest against a Northland council, sparked by Far North District Council plans to designate private land as significant natural areas, occurred in Kaikohe in June 2021. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The last big protest against a Northland council, sparked by Far North District Council plans to designate private land as significant natural areas, occurred in Kaikohe in June 2021. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A protest march over Kaipara District Council’s “karakia ban” is still going ahead in Dargaville tomorrow despite a compromise allowing councillors to take turns opening meetings in any way they see fit.

The hīkoi is due to start outside Countdown at 8am and make its way through town to the Northern Wairoa War Memorial Hall on Hokianga Rd by 9.15am, ahead of the new council’s second full meeting at 9.30am.

Organiser Paturiri Toautu said the march was “100 per cent” still going ahead.

He said the mayor’s “so-called compromise” was a political move “to make him appear as if he were backing down in order to stop the momentum of the march and other protests”.

Toautu said under the compromise announced last Friday only one meeting a year would be opened with “a true Māori karakia” because Pera Paniora was the only Māori councillor.

Karakia was the only element of tikanga Māori included in formal meeting procedures, he said.

“Yet even this tiny bit of our Māori culture has been taken away with a so-called compromise that has nothing to do with respecting Māori as equal partners. Otherwise the rest of the formal council meetings are completely controlled and dominated by Pākehā tikanga. All we are asking for is to show respect for our tikanga Māori, values and customs — to treat us as equals.”

Toautu, who also stood for election in the Māori Ward won by Paniora, urged participants to protest peacefully, gather by 7.30am to ensure the march could leave at 8am sharp, and bring placards and Māori flags if they wished.

Paturiri Toautu says Wednesday’s protest march is “100 per cent” going ahead. Photo / supplied

The karakia controversy began at the council’s first full meeting in Mangawhai on November 30, when newly elected mayor Craig Jepson would not allow Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward councillor Pera Paniora to open the meeting with a karakia or blessing. She later recited a karakia as part of her maiden speech.

Jepson, who had made his opposition to Māori wards clear before the election, said the council had members of different religious convictions and ethnicities, and he intended to run a secular council that respected everybody.

The “karakia ban” sparked complaints from iwi leaders and a petition with 6000-plus names, but Jepson said he had been inundated with calls, texts and emails supporting his decision.

The mayor did not respond to requests for comment throughout the furore but on Friday released a statement announcing a partial backdown.

“Agreement was reached that each councillor will have the opportunity on a rotating basis immediately prior to the opening of the ordinary council meeting to recite karakia, make statements of choice and forms of reflection.”

“This issue has been a stressful process for members and family. Councillors acknowledge there will always be contrasting views. However, we unite to strengthen our council in a mutual desire to maintain and improve the communities we serve,” he said.

Paniora said opening and closing karakia would still follow tikanga, but each councillor would take part on a rotating basis.

“Tikanga can adapt and evolve. I am content with this compromise on the basis that our wider tikanga also includes manaakitanga [caring for others] and aroha. This is a unique way forward for karakia where all councillors with strong views against, whether we agree or not, can feel comfortable and included,” she said.

Kaipara District Council’s “karakia ban” controversy started on November 30 when Mayor Craig Jepson (second right) stopped councillor Pera Paniora (left) opening the meeting with a karakia. Photo / Kaipara District Council

Kaipara District Council chief executive Jason Marris said the council respected people’s democratic right to protest on any topic, and he was pleased by assurances of the marchers’ peaceful intentions.

Council meetings were open to the public but there was limited space inside the meeting room itself. Anyone who couldn’t fit inside the hall could follow a live-stream on the council’s YouTube channel.

The tradition of opening Kaipara District Council meetings with a karakia goes back to 1998.

The last major protest against a Northland council occurred in June 2021, when more than 2000 people marched on the Far North District Council chambers in Kaikohe over plans to designate swathes of private land as significant natural areas.



