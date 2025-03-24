Advertisement
Dargaville: Five teens arrested after stolen vehicles intercepted

Five teens face charges after police intercepted a convoy of stolen vehicles in Dargaville — including one that crashed into a house.

Three vehicles were stolen from a rural property near Mamaranui early Sunday morning, Whangārei-Kaipara area commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom said.

“These vehicles travelled in convoy south and into the Dargaville township where one of our frontline staff members located them.

“All three vehicles failed to stop for the unit near River Rd before beginning to drive at excessive speeds.”

Police did not chase the vehicles, Nordstrom said.

“Police soon came across one of these vehicles which had collided with a house on River Rd and the driver was attempting to run on foot before being apprehended.”

A second vehicle was found abandoned on State Highway 12 near Turiwiri.

“The third stolen vehicle carried on travelling south, where spikes were successfully deployed near Pūhoi,” Nordstrom said.

“Thanks to assistance from the police Eagle helicopter and dog units, all four remaining offenders were quickly arrested.”

Those arrested were aged between 14 and 16.







