Five teens face charges after police intercepted a convoy of stolen vehicles in Dargaville — including one that crashed into a house.

Three vehicles were stolen from a rural property near Mamaranui early Sunday morning, Whangārei-Kaipara area commander Inspector Maria Nordstrom said.

“These vehicles travelled in convoy south and into the Dargaville township where one of our frontline staff members located them.

“All three vehicles failed to stop for the unit near River Rd before beginning to drive at excessive speeds.”

Police did not chase the vehicles, Nordstrom said.