Dance company celebrates 21 years in Whangārei tonight

Atamira Dance Company is performing in Whangārei tonight. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

A Māori contemporary dance company is celebrating 21 years by showcasing their new work and will be performing in Whangārei tonight.

Atamira Dance Company is performing Te Wheke at Forum North marking the fourth leg of their national tour. For this new work, eight established practitioners, with a cast of eight up-and-coming new generation dancers, explore the dimensions of human experience symbolised by the eight tentacles of Te Wheke — the Octopus, a powerful guardian on this journey from past into future. The artists explore different interpretations of wellbeing, health and spirituality through choreography and movement, supported by costuming, set and projection elements.

To commemorate the 21-year milestone, artistic director and founder Jack Gray, who is a celebrated dancer and choreographer brought together Aotearoa's leading names in contemporary dance with emerging dancers.

"Atamira wanted to represent the legacy of the many artists who have contributed over the years and, instead of a retrospective collection, we are producing something that holds all the hallmarks of what has made our mahi so integral to the dance landscape of Aotearoa over the last 21 years.

"Twenty one years ago, when Atamira Dance Collective was founded, there was no Māori TV or radio. As young urban Māori, we wanted to see ourselves. Dance has always been the platform by which we can transpose timeframes and look at things from our tīpuna. Young Māori in 2021 feel empowered and global. So with this work, we embody the symbolic bones of the past as we gesture towards future potential."



Te Wheke is at Forum North at 7.30pm tonight and includes a post-show talk. Tickets are available from Eventfinda.