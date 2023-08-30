Gabriel, the Bay of Islands Vintage Railway steam engine will be on duty this weekend for Father’s Day.

Dad doesn’t have to be of steam-age vintage to enjoy the trip to Te Akeake - halfway to Ōpua - and back.

The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust is firing up Gabriel - and the coffee machine at the Kawakawa Station - tomorrow and Saturday, but on Sunday, Father’s Day, Gabriel will leave at 10am, noon and 2pm for the 90-minute return journey.

The trip, along the beautiful Taumarere River, explores the scenery, history and heritage of the area on the oldest railway line in the North Island and will give dads of all ages a memorable day.

The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway is unique as it is the only working railway in New Zealand where the trains travel down a State Highway and right through the middle of a busy town.

Gabriel is the only steam engine of this type left in the world – making it a unique trip indeed.

About Gabriel

Name: Gabriel

Number: 1730

Built: 1927 by Thomas Peckett, of Bristol, UK – 28 tons

Type: 4-4-0 side tank

Source: Leased from Wilson Portland Cement Co, Whangārei.

Previous history: Gabriel was the last of five engines built for this class - two went to Southern Ireland (Eire) – scrapped 1950s; two went to Borneo – scrapped c1947. Gabriel was unfinished in the Bristol works until sold to Portland Cement in 1926. It was re-gauged to fit New Zealand’s 3 foot 6 inch train tracks. It was named Gabriel after the first engine of this class, which ran near a mountain of this name in Ireland in 1906.

For more information check out www.bayofislandsvintagerailway.org.nz or on Facebook.



