Cyclone Gabrielle: Where to find help and information in Northland

Northlanders are being urged to prepare as another cyclone heading towards Aotearoa is predicted to bring torrential rain to the region.

MetService said it was looking “more and more likely that Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle would bring severe weather to our shores” but the exact path of the cyclone was uncertain at this stage.

The upper North Island could expect strong winds, heavy rain and large swells beginning from late on Sunday and into the early part of next week.

Civil Defence would release the location of evacuation centres across Northland as they were needed, said Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group public information manager Zachary Woods.

“There’s a predetermined list of places to set up. We have them all ready to go, on stand-by,” Woods said.

He said that it was generally safer for Civil Defence not to publish a list of evacuation centres prior to an emergency event in case things change.

“We’ll communicate them if they’re required,” Woods said.

Northland Civil Defence has an official Facebook page for a credible source of information during the cyclone.

Ngātiwai Trust Board CEO Hūhana Lyndon said it was supporting marae including Tūparehuia, Mōkau, Ngunguru and Omaha to be ready in case emergency accommodation was needed.

Community Response Plans

The Northland Regional Council has a list of Community Response Plans (CRPs) for each Northland community in PDF form on their website.

CRPs have progressively been developed in partnership with Northland communities with assistance from Civil Defence, to provide localised emergency procedures and advanced preparation for the risks that they face.

You can also see the location of communities with CRPs via the map below.

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson said Northlanders should get prepared for several days of difficulty ahead.

“We are pretty practical people in Whangārei and I know we will take whatever comes and look out for our neighbours.

“The Northland government MPs, Kelvin, Willow and I, have been running group discussions with relevant government agencies and local government leaders to keep everyone in touch and communicating and we are personally ensuring that the relevant ministers know what we need.”

Henderson said she was worried for the residents and businesses in low-lying areas like Kaka St and Porowini Ave.





“I have brokered an agreement between the council and KiwiRail to get one crucial drain done but I’m concerned it won’t be done in time for the weekend.”

Henderson also emphasised the need to keep out of floodwater because it will be contaminated by sewerage and stormwater.

Household Emergency Plan

You can make your own household emergency plan online via getready.govt.nz.

A household emergency plan lets everyone in your household know what to do in an emergency and how to get ready.

The website recommends you think about the things you need every day and work out what you would do if you didn’t have them.

Northland Te Whatu Ora

Te Tai Tokerau Te Whatu Ora recommends Northlanders make sure they have plenty of food and water to get through the next seven days.

The health provider has a list of important contacts and advice on getting your household ready for an emergency on its Stay Storm Safe webpage.

In an emergency, always call 111.



