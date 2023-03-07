Whangārei boxer Lani Daniels, from Pipiwai, Whangārei, shows the form that will see her fight for the Australasian Heavyweight title on Friday night in Auckland.

It’s crunch night for Northland boxer Lani Daniels on Friday when she takes on fellow Kiwi Sequita Hemingway in an Australian National Boxing Federation (ANBF) Australasian Heavyweight title bout, with a world title fight on the line.

In this fight between the two boxers at Auckland’s ABA Stadium, all the pressure is on Daniels, as a win will guarantee her fight against Alrie Meleisea for the IBF World Heavyweight title on May 27 will go ahead.

And if past form is anything to go on, Daniels is favourite for Friday’s fight, having fought Hemingway before - she walked away with a victory by unanimous decision.

Leading into the fight, Daniels has been sparring with some of the best boxers in New Zealand, including retired WBO World Light Heavyweight champion Geovana Peres, a former opponent, and soon-to-be IBO world title contender - and fellow Northland boxer - Mea Motu.

Hemingway, on the other hand, has nothing to lose and everything to gain. A win for her won’t get her the world title shot, but she certainly will be put back into the picture for the world title. If she wins, she would just need one or two more good wins to put her back on top of the ladder. Hemingway has beaten Meleisea in the past. However, late last year, she lost to Meleisea for the New Zealand title. This is Hemingway’s second opportunity at a professional boxing title.

The ANBF Australasian title will be on the line - a title over 100 years old. Only one New Zealand female has won the title. That was Tania Reid, who nabbed the lightweight title back in November 2019. This will be the first ANBF Australasian heavyweight title to ever be up for grabs.

Northland boxing superstar Lani Daniels is preparing for her ANBF Australasian Heavyweight title bout against fellow Kiwi Sequita Hemingway on Friday night.

So, what do both boxers need to do to win?

Daniels is an experienced boxer with an amateur background who has fought in 78 rounds in her professional career. Her experience is her biggest asset in this fight. She needs to outbox her opponent and capture those moments when Hemingway pauses.

But Hemingway is the bigger, taller boxer. She needs to use that to her advantage. Use the height and reach advantage to keep Daniels away, and if she gets too close, lean on her to tire her out.

The fight is promoted by Craig Thomson, with this event being his 60th professional boxing event, the most events promoted by a single promoter in New Zealand. The bout will be streamed live with CSN.

■ Mea Motu will take on Canada’s Tania Walters in the main bout in the Fight For Life event on April 27.